Houston airports predict 159% surge for Thanksgiving travel

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arguably the biggest travel day of the year is upon Houston, and the city's two airports are preparing for the surge and preparing vacationers.

According to a new announcement from Houston Airports, George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby will see more than 1.9 million passengers during the 13-day Thanksgiving travel period.

By the numbers, this influx represents a 159% increase from the same period in 2020, and a -15% difference from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in 2019.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
