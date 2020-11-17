Houston-area restaurants are offering Thanksgiving to-go meals this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With families planning smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving, many people are opting to skip cooking, and pick up their Thanksgiving meal instead.For the first time, many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving take-out.It's the first Thanksgiving the Union Kitchen in Memorial is offering a fully cooked meal to-go. You have your choice of turkey, honey glazed ham, or prime rib.Whole cooked turkeys start at $45, and orders must be placed by Nov. 21.Cleburne Cafeteria has offered Thanksgiving catering for years, but this year they expect a rush of to-go orders. Pricing is a la carte. Orders of more than five pounds of turkey and sides are $200, and the deadline is Nov. 23. Smaller orders can be placed the day before Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Day.Brennan's is also offering contactless curbside pickup. It's the first year the iconic restaurant has offered an entire feast to go. The decadent $325 meal feeds eight, and includes a smoked turkey from Feges BBQ, along with sides, Brennan's famous turtle soup and dessert. The deadline to order is Tuesday, Nov. 17 at noon.Grocery stores are also bracing for a rush on pre-prepared meals. Kroger is offering meal packages ranging from $55 to $70. Orders must be placed online or by phone by Nov. 22 or in store by Nov. 24.H-E-B is offering to deliver your Thanksgiving meal. The grocery store has Meal Simple holiday meals for four or eight, available for curbside Nov. 23 through Thanksgiving Day, and for delivery from Nov. 23 until the day before Thanksgiving. The turkey breast meal for four costs $72.09.Central Market has a variety of meal options as well. Its smoked ham with apricot ginger glaze dinner feeds six to eight people for $149.99. Orders can be placed now through Nov. 24.Keep in mind, due to increased demand, a lot of restaurants' ordering deadlines are this week, so get those orders in early. If you're interested in dining out, Cleburne Cafeteria and Brennan's are also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day.