Houston mayor to address COVID-19 safety protocols to practice ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Thanksgiving fast approaching and COVID-19 cases increasing in almost every state, health experts are warning the public to avoid certain rituals of the holiday.

The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases after this past weekend, and hospitalizations in many cities are at their highest levels since the summer. Health experts say exercising caution this holiday season could make a big difference in preventing more cases and more deaths.

"Imagine the heart break of losing a loved one now when you know all you had to do was get them to hang on a couple more months," said Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, alluding to the possibility of a vaccine that could be available in a few weeks.

On Thursday, the CDC recommended people not travel to see loved ones for the holiday, to help minimize the risk of spreading the virus. But the TSA screened about 2 million flyers at airports across the country this weekend.

For families celebrating Thanksgiving, experts recommend planning a meal with members of the same household, planning activities with family and friends via video chat, and if inviting guests over, eating outside when possible and using safety measures like face masks and physical distancing.

In Houston and Harris County, the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 180,000 and the number of deaths is just under 3,000. Ahead of the long holiday weekend, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse are scheduled to address Houstonians on Monday evening to encourage them to follow health and safety protocols and help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

