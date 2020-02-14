Texting and driving isn't the only thing rideshare drivers are doing, study says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all know texting and driving is a no-no, but it's especially bad when you realize your Uber or Lyft driver is typing while behind the wheel.

A new study from DriversEd.com shows:

  • 29% of riders say they have seen their rideshare driver reading or sending texts on their phone


  • 16% say they have seen the driver checking social media


  • 8% say they have seen the driver watching a video


  • 15% say they have had a driver who got road rage


  • 12% say they have suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs


    • Over 500 people responded to the survey across the country.

