Society

Texas' largest power company seeks bankruptcy protection after storm

By
Texas' largest power company says in court filings it can't afford its power bill after a winter storm drove power prices to record highs two weeks ago.

Brazos Electric Power Coop has 1.5 million customers across 68 counties.

Brazos said that it received excessively high invoices from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for collateral and for purported cost of electric service. The invoices were required to be paid within days. As a cooperative, Brazos' costs are passed through to its members and retail consumers served by its members. Brazos decided that it won't pass on the ERCOT costs to its members or the consumers.

Texplainer: Why does Texas have its own power grid?

"Let me emphasize that this action by Brazos Electric was necessary to protect its member cooperatives and their more than 1.5 million retail members from unaffordable electric bills as we continue to provide electric service throughout the court-supervised process," Clifton Karnei, executive vice president and general manager of Brazos, said in a prepared statement.

RELATED: ERCOT revokes electricity provider Griddy's rights to operate due to 'payment breach'
EMBED More News Videos

Lisa Khoury says her average electricity bill ranges from $200 to $250 but during a winter freeze that left Texans without power, Khoury saw a spike in her bill. Now, she's suing electric retailer, Griddy.



Brazos said that it will continue to supply power to members as it restructures the cooperative while under bankruptcy protection.

More companies are expected to fold as power bills come due. Sources tell ABC13 that ultimately, it will be the consumer who pays the bill as costs are passed down in one way or another.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Greg Abbott calls on ERCOT leadership to resign during ABC13 one-on-one interview
EMBED More News Videos

The governor appeared visibly frustrated when asked about the response to the state's power outage crisis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Watch the full interview in the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexastexas politicswinter stormtexas newspower outagewinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl with special needs victim of Katy-area road rage shooting
Gov. Abbott to make 'statewide announcement' today
Now is not the time to ease COVID-19 restrictions, city says
Rain ending by sunrise Tuesday but keep your jacket handy
Dream Makers: From $800 to $80 million
Man shoots wife and then himself in doctor's office, police say
Ruling clears way for civil trial over 2017 controversial arrest
Show More
WHO says it's 'unrealistic' to think COVID will end soon
Will lawmakers really change the Texas grid?
Woman says 87-year-old mom prayed for plumbers to help her
Residents report natural gas smell in La Porte
Citrus, dairy farmers urge patience as they rebuild
More TOP STORIES News