Texas winter storm 2021: This is what it looks like around Houston and across the state

Several ABC13 viewers are sharing what they're experiencing. We've seen everything so far from empty freeways, which sounds unreal in Houston, to frozen ponds and snow at iconic locations like Minute Maid Park and statewide, the Alamo.
Take a look through this photo gallery and more to get a better idea of the scope of this historic storm unfolding across the state.
Here’s something you don’t see everyday... check out the scenes from Seawall Blvd in Galveston this morning. 🌨😱#LoveGalveston | https://t.co/uijbAAlsPD. pic.twitter.com/eLp53DPclU— Galveston Island (@GalvestonIsland) February 15, 2021
That's ice built up.— Daryl White (@djwhite925) February 15, 2021
On the inside of my window.
It is cold in Houston, y'all, and many are without power and ill-equipped to handle these types of conditions.
All joking about the south and cold weather aside, this is an extremely serious event. pic.twitter.com/mjQPTV8xRS
@DowntownHouston and Minute Maid Park ❄️ #HOUWX #TXWX pic.twitter.com/od2O8AYM6Y— Ignacio (@igTXSalazar) February 15, 2021
