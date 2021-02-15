Weather

Texas winter storm 2021: This is what it looks like around Houston and across the state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The winter storm that blew in Sunday is slamming the Houston area and beyond.

Several ABC13 viewers are sharing what they're experiencing. We've seen everything so far from empty freeways, which sounds unreal in Houston, to frozen ponds and snow at iconic locations like Minute Maid Park and statewide, the Alamo.

Take a look through this photo gallery and more to get a better idea of the scope of this historic storm unfolding across the state.

















Systemwide power failure reported during winter storm

Texas' power grid managers are warning of more problems with electricity as the winter weather continues to put a strain on demand.



Cypress-area Waffle House remains open despite severe weather
"We are just going to be there for the neighborhood. Whether they are going to come out to have breakfast or not, we are here," the manager said.



No electricity? Here are some tips to stay warm
Dressing in layers, covering up windows and eating are just a few of the things you can do.

