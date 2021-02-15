Texas winter storm 2021: This is what it looks like around Houston and across the state

Here’s something you don’t see everyday... check out the scenes from Seawall Blvd in Galveston this morning. 🌨😱#LoveGalveston | https://t.co/uijbAAlsPD. pic.twitter.com/eLp53DPclU — Galveston Island (@GalvestonIsland) February 15, 2021

That's ice built up.

On the inside of my window.



It is cold in Houston, y'all, and many are without power and ill-equipped to handle these types of conditions.



All joking about the south and cold weather aside, this is an extremely serious event. pic.twitter.com/mjQPTV8xRS — Daryl White (@djwhite925) February 15, 2021

Texas' power grid managers are warning of more problems with electricity as the winter weather continues to put a strain on demand.

"We are just going to be there for the neighborhood. Whether they are going to come out to have breakfast or not, we are here," the manager said.

Dressing in layers, covering up windows and eating are just a few of the things you can do.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The winter storm that blew in Sunday is slamming the Houston area and beyond.Several ABC13 viewers are sharing what they're experiencing. We've seen everything so far from empty freeways, which sounds unreal in Houston, to frozen ponds and snow at iconic locations like Minute Maid Park and statewide, the Alamo.Take a look through this photo gallery and more to get a better idea of the scope of this historic storm unfolding across the state.