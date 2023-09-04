Crews are continuing to dig containment lines around the fire to keep the flames isolated to one area. They are dumping thousands of gallons of water per minute on the fire.

Firefighters still working to prevent spread of 4,400-acre Game Preserve Fire in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are still working to prevent a wildfire in Walker County from spreading. The firefighting efforts entered day four on Monday.

In a 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Game Preserve Fire, north of Huntsville, was burning at 4,428 acres, the Texas A &M Forest Service said. The wildfire is now 60% contained.

There has been significant improvement. Just a few days ago, the fire was only 10% contained.

According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, a major fire erupted Friday afternoon in a wooded area along Lost Indian Camp Road just off FM-247. It reportedly grew 10 times its size in a matter of just three hours.

The county's OEM recommended an evacuation for everyone within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road. Elsewhere, an evacuation order was called out by the New Waverly Fire Department to residents of Pinedale.

By Sunday, the voluntary evacuation order was lifted and officials said residents of Pinedale, Cedar Ridge subdivision, Brimberry Road, and Brand for Christ Church could return to their homes.

ABC13 got a chance to ride the area with crews who were still battling the fire.

More than 100 local firefighters spent days trying to get a handle on the flames. They were given a much-needed break when crews from the Florida Forest Service showed up to help on Sunday morning.

Now, first responders are getting the upper hand. They are continuing to dig containment lines around the fire to keep the flames isolated to one area. They are dumping thousands of gallons of water per minute on the fire.

While progress is being made, crews said there is still more work to do.

"What we will do afterward, once they get this all smooth, then we will bring the brush trucks and start smoothing down the edges and everything else to make sure it stays inside the box," said Brian Prill with Florida Fire Service.

Crews said they are working to improve the containment lines and continuing to check for flames near them in an effort to keep the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is unknown, though drought conditions have made the fire's spread extreme. There were no reported injuries and no homes were lost, officials said.

The reported burn area is located 83 miles outside of downtown Houston.

