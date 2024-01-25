Montgomery Co. issues disaster declaration as dozens needed rescuing on roads with high water

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Between 15 and 26 people needed rescuing in Montgomery County on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall and road flooding issues.

County Judge Mark Keough issued a disaster declaration in response to the ongoing flooding, which may get no relief due to a Flash Flood Watch in effect through noon Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, the county listed multiple roads that were closed or confirmed to have high water.

You can check that list here.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management also confirmed multiple water rescues. Five adults, an infant, a horse, and multiple dogs were rescued on Steven Owens Road, the same road where a car was submerged.

Officials told ABC13 that a person went around a barricade to get to their home and their vehicle went underwater.

Allen Drive, which is nearly a mile away, had 15 to 20 people rescued, officials added.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

So, what's being done to prevent a further threat? According to Keough, Lake Conroe measured 203.77 cubic feet of water, where the pool can hold 201 cubic feet. The San Jacinto River Authority began releasing storm water to in response to rising levels.

Additionally, multiple school districts within the county have planned to delay the start of classes on Thursday. You can check a full list here.

