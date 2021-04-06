texas politics

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fiery in defense of Texas voting bills

EMBED <>More Videos

2 big Texas companies come out against GOP voting bills

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- With a bipartisan battle at play in Texas over the future of elections, the state's No. 2 legislator, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, didn't hold back at criticism levied against a Republican-led effort to fix what he believes is a vulnerable voting system.

A fiery news conference took place Tuesday to address Senate Bill 7, which would impose sweeping restrictions that take particular aim at local efforts meant to make it easier to vote, like extended early voting hours.

Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to make voting laws a top priority in this current Texas Legislature session, especially with both chambers remaining in Republican control.

Even in the midst of criticism from Democrats and voting rights activists, who argue the bills would snuff out accessibility to the polls to people of color and those with disabilities, Abbott has gone as far as to boycott Major League Baseball, which pulled this year's All-Star Game out of Georgia in the wake of new voting restrictions in that state.

The voting restrictions, likely to pass the legislature and slated to be signed by the governor, is almost certain to impact Houston, where new concepts like 24-hour early voting and drive-thru balloting emerged in response to the pandemic last fall.

On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner led a coalition of local leaders in denouncing what they called acts dishonorable to those who fought for voting rights, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In contrast, Patrick's event ran concurrently with a virtual event held by the Greater Houston Coalition For Justice, which has denounced what it calls an "oppressive" bill in the Texas Senate.

SEE ALSO: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offering up to $1M to people for reports of voter fraud in Texas

This story is developing. All updates can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustintexas politicstexas newsvotingelectionselection
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
Abbott taps former Texas House aide to rebuild PUC
TX Senate passes bill to overhaul electricity market after storm
Cornyn tours Houston shelter for unaccompanied minors
Summer camps can run this summer in Texas, but with 1 catch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott bans vaccine passport requirement in Texas
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Grandmother of pregnant murder victim: 'The city failed her'
Here's when we could get some rain this week
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
Buzbee to reveal 'significant developments' in Watson case
6 family members killed in Texas murder-suicide pact, police say
Show More
Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base: Authorities
Tourist arrested after refusing temperature check at Disney Springs
Google Maps launches AR feature for indoor navigation
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia's leader
More TOP STORIES News