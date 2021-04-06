Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fiery in defense of Texas voting bills

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- With a bipartisan battle at play in Texas over the future of elections, the state's No. 2 legislator, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, didn't hold back at criticism levied against a Republican-led effort to fix what he believes is a vulnerable voting system.A fiery news conference took place Tuesday to address Senate Bill 7, which would impose sweeping restrictions that take particular aim at local efforts meant to make it easier to vote, like extended early voting hours.Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to make voting laws a top priority in this current Texas Legislature session, especially with both chambers remaining in Republican control.Even in the midst of criticism from Democrats and voting rights activists, who argue the bills would snuff out accessibility to the polls to people of color and those with disabilities, Abbott has gone as far as to, which pulled this year's All-Star Game out of Georgia in the wake of new voting restrictions in that state.The voting restrictions, likely to pass the legislature and slated to be signed by the governor, is almost certain to impact Houston, where new concepts like 24-hour early voting and drive-thru balloting emerged in response to the pandemic last fall.On Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turnerwhat they called acts dishonorable to those who fought for voting rights, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.In contrast, Patrick's event ran concurrently with a virtual event held by the Greater Houston Coalition For Justice, which has denounced what it calls an "oppressive" bill in the Texas Senate.