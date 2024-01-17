WATCH LIVE

HISD looks to get around new state vaping law under its new designation as 'District of Innovation'

Chaz Miller
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 11:12PM
Why Houston ISD wants rules to be relaxed for students who vape
As a "District of Innovation," Houston ISD can get around certain state laws, and it's trying to do just that with one that deals with vaping.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The State of Texas has a new law when it comes to students and vaping.

Those caught possessing or smoking an e-cigarette on campus are automatically sent to an alternative education program as a result of the legislation.

The Houston Independent School District is looking to change that thanks to its new designation as a "District of Innovation."

Becoming a DOI allows the district to get around certain state mandates such as this one.

The district wants to make the punishment for vaping on campus more along the lines of a student who gets into a fight or chronically skips school.

The current law requires the same punishment an HISD student would face if they committed a felony on campus.

The potential change at HISD would mean students wouldn't automatically be enrolled in an alternative education program.

They could also face counseling, community service, or a conference attended by parents and administration.

The district has already decided they want this change to take effect, but it must be approved at Thursday night's school board meeting.

