Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for 2nd dose of the COVID vaccine

Percent of Texans fully vaccinated

As of Sept. 12, about 49% of Texas' 29 million people have been fully vaccinated - 83% of Texans are age 12 and older and thus eligible for a vaccine.

Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Credit: The Texas Tribune

COVID-19 vaccine doses reported each day

The state has administered 29.9 million doses as of Sept. 12. The number of doses reported each day may include doses from previous days.

Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Credit: The Texas Tribune