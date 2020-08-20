Personal Finance

Texas applies for $100 less than Pres. Trump's jobless benefits order

The state of Texas applied for additional unemployment benefit funding, and if granted, Texans would see the extra money as soon as next week.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state applied for the funding through President Donald Trump's Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.



The president's order calls for an extra $400 a week, but Abbott said Texans would see an additional $300. The order states the federal government will supply an extra $300, and states should add an additional $100.

ABC13 asked Texas Workforce Commission why the state isn't providing the extra $100. The agency is holding a media briefing Thursday at 2 p.m. to provide more information and answer any questions.

Last week, Abbott said during a news conference in Beaumont, he was told a deal could be reached in Congress for additional unemployment benefits. In a news release Thursday, Abbott said the order will help struggling Texans.

"The Lost Wage Assistance Program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Abbott said in the release. "Texas is grateful to President Trump for making these funds available to individuals and asks our federal partners quickly grant this request so that TWC can swiftly administer this funding to Texans."

In order to qualify, you must make at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits. The money will be back paid to the beginning of August.

