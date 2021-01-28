Personal Finance

TxTAG drivers should check their bills

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For those of you driving our Texas toll roads, you may want to check your statements as you could see more charges than you expect.

TxTAG has recently transitioned to a new billing system, and while you may be accustomed to having your account charged as you go, that's not what's happening for some customers. You could notice that the charges are not coming until later, months later, and maybe in bunches. The billing delays began in mid-October and some customers are now seeing all of those charges on their bill at once.

Here's the explanation given for customers online from TxDOT:

"Toll transactions incurred during this transition will be posted to customer accounts in the coming weeks. Customers who opted in for autopay may see multiple replenishments within a short period of time in order to cover the cost of toll usage."

TxTAG says it does not have a future date when all charges will be brought up to date. It also warns of a large call volume right now, and is urging customers to manage accounts online at txtag.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetexas newspersonal financefinancetoll roadbillsdriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans hire David Culley as new head coach
Houston at higher risk of extremist violence, HPD chief says
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
COVID-19 fatigue and vaccine myths spike infections for Hispanics
Not all public vaccine hubs are available to the public
Family who once had 0 beds paints grim picture of HISD struggles
Galveston Co. ditches 'cattle call' and launches waitlist
Show More
Two cold nights ahead
'Marshall Plan for Moms' wants stimulus checks for mothers
East Side corner store owner found shot to death in his truck
TX principal creates student-run grocery store for community
123 arrests made over Galveston Co.'s 10-day crackdown
More TOP STORIES News