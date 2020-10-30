Could Texas be a swing state in the 2020 presidential election?

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- When the Biden-Harris bus rolled into Missouri City, the excitement was palpable among Democrats, with many hoping this would be the year that Texas turns blue."As a country as a whole, I believe (Biden and Harris) are here to unite us and work on relevant problems," said one supporter.Could Texas with its 38 electoral votes surprise the nation?Republican consultant Jessica Colon says the margins this year are tighter, but she still expects Pres. Trump to win."Texas is not usually a battleground state when it comes to presidential elections," she said. "But we certainly are competitive. There's certainly a lot of money being spent, and there are certainly congressional races going one way or another."Democratic consultant Keir Murray said record turnout from new voters could bring Texas into play."The range is President Trump winning by a point or two and losing by a point or two," Murray said. "I think we are in a very narrow window. If he carries the state, it's not by much, and it's possible he could lose it."Even if Pres. Trump wins Texas, both experts say the races for Congress are very"Our country's at a point right now, we're fighting a battle of good and evil," said a Trump supporter.No matter if you're jumping on the Biden bus or riding the Trump the train, both consultants said showing up at the polls this year is crucial.