How much do Houston-area superintendents make?

Alief ISD : $381,315

Alvin ISD : $247,002

Clear Creek ISD: $325,678

Conroe ISD : $310,500

Cy-Fair ISD : $431,524

Deer Park ISD : $251,000

Fort Bend ISD : $363,911

Galveston ISD: $249,205

Goose Creek CISD : $246,329

Houston ISD : $345,060

Katy ISD: $299,999

Klein ISD : $330,000

Klein ISD : $330,000

Liberty ISD : $147,609

Magnolia ISD : $266,768

New Caney ISD : $334,538

New Caney ISD : $334,538

Pasadena ISD : $300,000

Spring Branch ISD : $314,731

Spring Branch ISD : $314,731

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ever wondered how much your student's school district superintendent makes? Data provided by the Texas Education Agency shows salary information for superintendents in the following districts for the 2019-2020 school year.For more information on salaries by the district, visit the Texas Education Agency's website.