How much do Houston-area superintendents make?

- Alief ISD: $381,315
- Alvin ISD: $247,002
- Clear Creek ISD: $325,678
- Conroe ISD: $310,500
- Cy-Fair ISD: $431,524
- Deer Park ISD: $251,000
- Fort Bend ISD: $363,911
- Galveston ISD: $249,205
- Goose Creek CISD: $246,329
- Houston ISD: $345,060
- Katy ISD: $299,999
- Klein ISD: $330,000
- Liberty ISD: $147,609
- Magnolia ISD: $266,768
- Montgomery ISD: $260,000
- New Caney ISD: $334,538
- Pasadena ISD: $300,000
- Pearland ISD: $294,902
- Spring Branch ISD: $314,731
- Tomball ISD: $253,575
For more information on salaries by the district, visit the Texas Education Agency's website.
