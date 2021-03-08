salary

How much do Houston-area superintendents make?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ever wondered how much your student's school district superintendent makes? Data provided by the Texas Education Agency shows salary information for superintendents in the following districts for the 2019-2020 school year.

  • Alief ISD: $381,315
  • Alvin ISD: $247,002
  • Clear Creek ISD: $325,678
  • Conroe ISD: $310,500
  • Cy-Fair ISD: $431,524
  • Deer Park ISD: $251,000
  • Fort Bend ISD: $363,911
  • Galveston ISD: $249,205
  • Goose Creek CISD: $246,329
  • Houston ISD: $345,060
  • Katy ISD: $299,999
  • Klein ISD: $330,000
  • Liberty ISD: $147,609
  • Magnolia ISD: $266,768
  • Montgomery ISD: $260,000
  • New Caney ISD: $334,538
  • Pasadena ISD: $300,000
  • Pearland ISD: $294,902
  • Spring Branch ISD: $314,731
  • Tomball ISD: $253,575


For more information on salaries by the district, visit the Texas Education Agency's website.

