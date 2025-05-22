Harris County Commissioners to discuss deputy pay after HPD raises approved

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Commissioners are expected to vote on a pay raise for deputies.

The Harris County Deputies' Organization is warning that failure to raise pay could spell trouble for citizens' safety.

Jose Lopez, the president of the Harris County Deputies Organization, has said the Harris County Sheriff's Office will face a "crisis" if nothing changes.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey has said it would take $140,000,000 to make raises happen.

He's proposed doing it through the elimination of what he calls wasteful spending.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo has brought up tax rate increases.

The starting base pay for a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy is around $57,000.

After raises were approved for the Houston Police Department on Wednesday, the union said their base pay will start at $75,000.

Chief Noe Diaz told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that his department had already heard from 75 deputies with the sheriff's department looking to come to HPD.

A sergeant spoke at the commissioner's court earlier this month... and said pay makes it unwise for new recruits to join the Sheriff's Office.

"There have been plenty of times in each district that we only have three or four deputies patrolling. Sometimes it's supervisors like myself who have to go pick up calls. We are the ones busting our tails, coming to work every day, and we're not getting paid," HCSO Sgt. Byron Garrett said.

