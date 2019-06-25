10 highest paid school superintendents in the Houston area

As of Oct. 2018, these were the highest paid superintendents in the Houston area.
Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Galveston County were represented in the top 10.Spring Branch ISD - Jennifer Blaine - $298,000*Humble ISD - Elizabeth Celania Fagan - $310,040Clear Creek ISD - Gregory Smith - $310,171New Caney ISD - Kenn Franklin - $315,602Klein ISD - Bret Champion - $332,766Houston ISD - Grenita Lathan (interim) - $345,060Alief ISD - HD Chambers - $345,580Fort Bend ISD - Charles Dupre - $350,391Katy ISD - Lance Hindt - $394,587Cypress-Fairbanks ISD - Mark Henry - $418,917
*Based on data collected on June 25, 2019.
