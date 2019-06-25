Education

10 highest paid school superintendents in the Houston area

As of Oct. 2018, these were the highest paid superintendents in the Houston area.

Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Galveston County were represented in the top 10.

  • Spring Branch ISD - Jennifer Blaine - $298,000*

  • Humble ISD - Elizabeth Celania Fagan - $310,040

  • Clear Creek ISD - Gregory Smith - $310,171

  • New Caney ISD - Kenn Franklin - $315,602

  • Klein ISD - Bret Champion - $332,766


  • Houston ISD - Grenita Lathan (interim) - $345,060

  • Alief ISD - HD Chambers - $345,580

  • Fort Bend ISD - Charles Dupre - $350,391

  • Katy ISD - Lance Hindt - $394,587

  • Cypress-Fairbanks ISD - Mark Henry - $418,917


    • *Based on data collected on June 25, 2019.
