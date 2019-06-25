10 highest paid school superintendents in the Houston area

Spring Branch ISD - Jennifer Blaine - $298,000*

Humble ISD - Elizabeth Celania Fagan - $310,040

Clear Creek ISD - Gregory Smith - $310,171

New Caney ISD - Kenn Franklin - $315,602

Klein ISD - Bret Champion - $332,766

Houston ISD - Grenita Lathan (interim) - $345,060

Alief ISD - HD Chambers - $345,580

Fort Bend ISD - Charles Dupre - $350,391

Katy ISD - Lance Hindt - $394,587

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD - Mark Henry - $418,917

As of Oct. 2018, these were the highest paid superintendents in the Houston area.Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Galveston County were represented in the top 10.*Based on data collected on June 25, 2019.