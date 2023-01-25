Gov. Abbott urges Texans impacted by severe weather to report property damage through survey

An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott is urging all Texans impacted by recent severe storms and winter weather to report their property damage through a survey.

The video above is an aerial view of the aftermath of Tuesday's severe weather across southeast Texas.

Those affected can self-report their property damage by using the Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

On Monday, Abbott directed TDEM to prepare state emergency response resources in advance of the severe weather.

"The State of Texas is working around the clock to ensure those affected by winter weather and severe storms have the support they need to recover," Abbott said.

SEE ALSO: Where to get help in wake of damaging severe storms in SE Texas

"This is a critical tool for our local and state officials to determine eligibility for federal assistance, identify damage in regions impacted by severe weather, and direct volunteer resources to communities in need," he continued.

TDEM engages state resources with local officials across the state to help lessen the impact of emergencies and disasters, such as winter weather conditions in north and west Texas and severe storm impacts across southeast Texas.

Additional staff has been deployed by TDEM to begin preliminary damage assessments in Deer Park, Pasadena, and Orange County following Tuesday's severe weather. Damage sustained to homes and businesses during this severe weather event can be reported using the survey.

The iSTAT survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online at damage.tdem.texas.gov, by clicking "Winter/Severe Weather January 23-25."

Information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials understand the damages and determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

For those that need help filling out the iSTAT surveys, tutorial videos are available in English and Spanish.