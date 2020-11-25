Texas State defensive back who went to Alief Taylor HS killed during drug deal, police say

Who was Khambrail Winters?

The Alief Taylor Football program is deeply saddened by the passing of our former DB and TX State DB Khambrail Winters. We will remember is extraordinary athletic abilities, but most importantly we will remember his kind heart, and easygoing personality. A true Alief Legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZnOiFePxs0 — Alief Taylor Football (@AliefTaylor_FB) November 25, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7657871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A former UH and Spring High School football player has been identified as the person who was shot and killed at a high-rise apartment in Midtown Houston.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston-area high school athlete who attended Alief Taylor was shot to death in San Marcos, where he was attending school and played football at Texas State University.According to San Marcos police, 20-year-old Khambrail Winters died Tuesday night after gunshots were reported at an apartment complex. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.Police said an initial investigation showed Winters, another man identified as Michael Ifeanacho and a woman planned to purchase marijuana at the complex.The woman, Enalisa Blackman, met two other people to purchase a couple ounces of marijuana when the shooting happened, police said.Winters died at the scene.Officers arrested Ifeanacho and Blackman, who were charged with capital murder. Police, though, did not disclose specifically the reason they were charged.Police are still searching for the other two people involved in the case. Detectives also are looking for surveillance video footage, noting the complex's cameras were not operational at the time.Winters attended Texas State University in San Marcos at the time of his death. He was a member of the school's football team and a sophomore defensive back.According to the team's website, Winters attended Alief Taylor High School, where he also played football and ran track.Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital issued a statement in the wake of Winters' death:Alief Taylor's football team tweeted out a tribute to its fallen alum."The Alief Taylor Football program is deeply saddened by the passing of our former DB and TX State DB Khambrail Winters. We will remember (his) extraordinary athletic abilities, but most importantly we will remember his kind heart, and easygoing personality. A true Alief Legend. RIP," the team tweeted.