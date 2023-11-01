Trooper unit run over by 18-wheeler in west Harris County, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News is pursuing facts late Tuesday night after authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper unit was run over by an 18-wheeler.

DPS confirmed that it is investigating the incident in the area of Mason Road where Colonial Parkway turns into Park Row in west Harris County.

The agency added that a trooper was talking with EMS workers in the back of the ambulance, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

DPS did not say what led to the truck running over the law enforcement vehicle.

