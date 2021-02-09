COVID-19 vaccine

Baylor St. Luke's hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Texas Southern University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People lined up on the campus of Texas Southern University Tuesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

TSU is partnering with Baylor St. Luke's to provide vaccines in the communities surrounding the university. The effort is specifically targeting elderly people in vulnerable populations.

The vaccination clinic is not open to the public. But we're told word got out about the available vaccines and people started showing up.

"I'm glad they put it in the neighborhood. When I got the text that said it was here, that's when I got up and came," said Barbara Daniels, who arrived at 8 a.m. to get her vaccine.

Daniels said that though she is not 65 yet, she does have an underlying condition, which meets the vaccine eligibility requirements.

According to state guidelines, people in the following groups are eligible to get vaccinated now.

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 16+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID19 illness, including but not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Organ transplantation
  • Obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 2 diabetes


"It's protection you know. It's a 50/50 chance. If you don't get it, it's something to help you feel more secure," Terry Verrett said of getting the vaccine.

Another man, Emiel Owens, said he brought his wife to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and there were no lines.

But by Tuesday, when he returned to take a relative, he described the line as "humongous."

"But it's good. We're serving the community, and that's part of the mission of the institution," Owens said.

He talked to ABC13 about the process of his wife getting the vaccine, explaining that when she went in, she had to have her temperature taken and fill out paperwork.

"I'm sure that's for tracking information on who's getting the vaccine and then it was just a quick process. She got the shot and came on out," he said.

"Not only do we serve students, we're part of the Third Ward community and really the Houston community, so we're just stepping up to the plate in terms of what we need to do to solve this particular problem that the world is having with this COVID-19," Owens continued.

Baylor St. Luke's has a link to sign up for information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at TSU.

ABC13 is also working to get more details on how long the clinic will last and if they have plans to expand it.

