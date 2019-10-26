Texas Southern officer involved in crash while on motorcycle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Around 12:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon police responded to a major accident on a service road near 5331 S Sam Houston Parkway West.According to HPD, an off-duty Texas Southern University police officer was riding his motorcycle when he and a silver Mercedes collided.He has not yet been identified while the cause of the accident remains unclear.The officer was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital where his condition remains unknown.