UH president 'not settling on mediocrity' with new Cougars AD Eddie Nuñez's arrival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tilman Fertitta, the chairman of the University of Houston's board of regents, admits that "it's not easy at UH."

However, new athletic director Eddie Nuñez is ready to meet many challenges head-on.

"It's taking it one step at a time," Nuñez said at his introductory news conference on Wednesday. "There are too many opportunities out there for us [ ... ] to make incremental improvements."

Nuñez arrives at UH after seven years leading the University of New Mexico's athletic department. Before that, Nuñez spent 14 years at Louisiana State working in the Tigers' athletic department.

After inheriting an athletic department facing severe challenges in Albuquerque, Nuñez helped guide the Lobos to 53 NCAA Tournament appearances across all sports. The Cougars also touted his experience overseeing a $400 million facility renovation in Baton Rouge while also negotiating a 10-year multimedia rights agreement.

Nuñez's biggest challenge will be financial. UH's current athletic department budget of roughly $80 million ranks at the bottom for all Power 4 schools.

UH Chancellor and President Renu Khator said she wants to double the annual budget to allow UH's teams to compete nationally.

When ABC13 spoke with Khator after the news conference, she was adamant they could reach a remarkably ambitious goal.

"I am not settling for mediocrity," Khator said.

The 49-year-old Nuñez introduced his wife and two daughters and promised UH fans would see them all actively engaged in the community. That forward-facing approach will be key as he tries to tap into the resources that UH needs and the city offers.

"We've got to be creative. We've got to be innovative. We have to figure it out," Nuñez said.

