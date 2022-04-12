road safety

TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture in hopes to bring awareness to road safety

EMBED <>More Videos

TxDOT's giant snake sculpture kicks off work zone safety campaign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To kick off Statewide Work Zone Safety Campaign, TxDOT revealed a new giant snake sculpture made entirely of orange traffic barrels hit by inattentive drivers.

A recent study shows that traffic deaths in Texas work zones increased by 33% in 2021 and claimed the lives of 244 people, three of those people were construction workers. The rest, were people n vehicles, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists.


This campaign comes as TxDOT aims to remind drivers to stay safe and keep an eye out for Texas work zone crews.

They hope that the snake sculpture will remind people to slow down and be alert when driving through the thousands of work zones in Texas in order to protect themselves and others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictexassafetyhoustontxdotconstructionroad safetyconstruction accident
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
ABC13 tracks wet roads for your Tuesday morning commute
Harris Co. crime-fighting initiative falls short of staffing goals
Here's how to prepare for your Super Bowl Sunday party
Multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Fwy at US-90 one of many ice problems
TOP STORIES
Staffers indicted in $11M contract investigation appear in court
Small cluster of thunderstorms quickly moving through SE Texas
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Gun jam may have saved lives
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Texans in need to get share of $626M in 4th round of food benefits
HISD offering $10K stipend to bring teachers to struggling campuses
Police chief embroiled in $300K OT pay scandal to exit department
Show More
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Houston teen
Historic NASA simulator moves to permanent home at flight museum
Beloved Polish restaurant in League City to close after 6 years
Intruder in Clear Lake area posed as healthcare worker, HPD says
Police arrest mother accused of shooting ex during child drop-off
More TOP STORIES News