TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture in hopes to bring awareness to road safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To kick off Statewide Work Zone Safety Campaign, TxDOT revealed a new giant snake sculpture made entirely of orange traffic barrels hit by inattentive drivers.A recent study shows that traffic deaths in Texas work zones increased by 33% in 2021 and claimed the lives of 244 people, three of those people were construction workers. The rest, were people n vehicles, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists.This campaign comes as TxDOT aims to remind drivers to stay safe and keep an eye out for Texas work zone crews.They hope that the snake sculpture will remind people to slow down and be alert when driving through the thousands of work zones in Texas in order to protect themselves and others.