Texans won't need state inspections on non-commercial vehicles prior to their registration

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, Texas vehicle owners will no longer be required to obtain a safety inspection prior to vehicle registration.

House Bill 3297, passed during the 88th Legislature in 2023, abolishes the vehicle safety inspection program for non-commercial vehicles. A release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles notes that commercial vehicles will still be required to undergo safety inspections.

Texas will now join the 36 other states in the U.S. that do not require vehicle safety inspections. This change means that car or truck owners must make sure that what they drive is roadworthy and doesn't pose a danger to anyone inside or outside of the vehicle.

