New report shows 4 Houston intersections identified as particularly dangerous for kids

Rice University's Baker Institute analyzed some of Houston's most dangerous intersections for children and shared recommendations to improve safety.

Rice University's Baker Institute analyzed some of Houston's most dangerous intersections for children and shared recommendations to improve safety.

Rice University's Baker Institute analyzed some of Houston's most dangerous intersections for children and shared recommendations to improve safety.

Rice University's Baker Institute analyzed some of Houston's most dangerous intersections for children and shared recommendations to improve safety.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An eye-opening report from Rice University's Baker Institute is shining a light on some of the most dangerous intersections for children who walk or bike to school in Houston.

The report analyzed more than 600 accidents involving kids and cars between 2018 and 2023 and found wide roads with multiple lanes and areas without stop lights tend to be dangerous spots for kids.

The Baker Institute found trends pointing to areas in southwest Houston and Sunnyside as areas of concern.

The four intersections identified as "particularly" dangerous for children include:

Alief: Beechnut Street near Wilcrest Drive

Gulfton: Glenmont Drive from Renwick Drive to Royalton Street

Sunnyside: The Sunnyside Square Mile

Gulfton: Hillcroft Avenue

What makes these areas especially dangerous for kids?

According to the report, there are many "unsignalized" driveways and intersections, meaning there are no stop lights for drivers.

It also pointed out some very wide roadways, with some five to seven lanes wide at each crossing.

How can we make things safer?

The institute recommends focusing on the worst areas first. That includes creating a map tracking accidents involving children to identify high-risk areas.

Next, improving sidewalks and crosswalks would make them wider and more visible to drivers.

And lastly, working on behaviors.

How can drivers and pedestrians be educated to create more awareness? One suggestion is for parents to create a large walking group for kids so everyone stays together and is highly visible.

RELATED: Houston being questioned on traffic safety after 2 pedestrians fatally hit by cars within 24 hours

A pedestrian was killed in the greater Uptown area less than 12 hours after another man died while walking in Spring Branch, Houston police say.

There is one Houston intersection that got some upgrades and saw an increase in safety for pedestrians.

In 2021, a section of Hillcroft Avenue was redesigned to increase safety for both drivers and pedestrians. The sidewalks were widened, biker lanes were added, and the number of lanes was reduced from eight to six.

The report states that drivers slowed down as much as 10 miles per hour at two of the major intersections in that area, and pedestrians were less likely to encounter a vehicle when not at an intersection.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, X and Instagram.