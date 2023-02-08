Texas A&M student expected to hear his punishment for 2021 road rage shooting that hurt 11-year-old

The then-junior in college fired two shots at a van an 11-year-old was driving in with her family. She was hit in the hip and abdomen and underwent surgery to remove a bullet that damaged to her organs.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas A &M student is expected to hear his punishment on Wednesday for a 2021 road rage shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl.

Max Meyers is being sentenced for the shooting that happened when he was a junior in college on March 27, 2021.

The girl was with her family and friends in a van when Meyers fired two shots in the direction of their vehicle from his Ford F150 on the Grand Parkway and SH-249, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

READ ALSO: Road rage bullet '1 millimeter' from killing girl with special needs, mom says

The 11-year-old girl was struck in the hip and abdomen. She had called 911 herself as her father found a safe place to stop.

The girl underwent surgery while at Memorial Hermann Hospital to remove a bullet and repair damage to her organs.

Prosecutors said Meyers confessed to the shooting during his arrest on April 5, 2021.

READ ALSO: How to survive dangerous road rage encounters

Meyers was charged with injury to a child with seriously bodily injury, a first degree felony, and deadly conduct, a third degree felony. ABC13 will let you know his sentence as soon as it happens.