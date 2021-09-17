HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When he was a first grader at Haude Elementary in Klein ISD, Glenn Otto Jr. told his teacher, who then wrote it on a paper star, that he wanted to be a baseball player when he grew up.
On Thursday, the former Concordia Lutheran High School student who starred at Rice University, pitches for the Texas Rangers against his hometown Astros.
"I've always had a few butterflies watching him go out there on the mound and especially in stressful situations," Glenn Otto Sr., Glenn's father, told ABC13's Adam Winkler in a Zoom interview minutes before Thursday's game. "But this is like a whole different level. The first game against the Astros, I really thought it was going to be sick."
The 25-year-old, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Yankees, made his MLB debut three weeks ago for the Rangers after being traded from New York on July 29.
His first MLB start came against the Astros at Globe Life Field, just like Thursday's.
His father admits his son is putting some Houstonians in a sticky situation with their rooting interests.
"I've heard that a lot of people from where I grew up, out in Liberty County, and a lot of people from all over are really getting interested in him," the proud father noted. "And these are people that are old Astros fans. It's been a lot of fun."
Why this Texas Rangers pitcher has some Houstonians rooting against the Astros
TEXAS RANGERS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News