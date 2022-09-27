Texans, get ready to pay more for pumpkins this fall

Don't worry! Experts say you'll be able to find your perfect pumpkin thanks to a good crop this year -- it just may cost a little more.

Get ready to pay more this year as you head to the store to buy pumpkins for the season.

Inflation has raised the price of transporting pumpkins in Texas.

Experts say pumpkin prices for consumers are up -- and it's mostly due to fuel costs.

A pumpkin that previously cost $3 would be around $3.21.

"Fertilizers and seed, to the transportation cost of getting their product to the retail stores, or to the consumers. They've also been impacted by a labor shortage to some degree," UT Tyler professor of marketing Dr. Kerri Camp said.

The good news is that pumpkin producers say it's going to be a good crop year despite extreme heat and droughts this summer.

Production has increased 10%-20% from last year.

So, you'll be able to find your perfect pumpkin -- it just may cost a little more.