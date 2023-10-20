One of our very own ABC13 family members, Rudy Gallardo, is a colorectal cancer survivor and will be proudly walking on Saturday.

Oncology foundation to celebrate cancer survivors in fundraising event in Webster

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- We know cancer does not discriminate, and the pain and financial burden that comes with it is hard for patients and families.

On Saturday, the Texas Oncology Foundation in Webster is hosting its first-ever walk/run to fundraise money for cancer and to celebrate cancer survivors.

One of our very own ABC13 family members, Rudy Gallardo, is a colorectal cancer survivor and will be proudly walking on Saturday.

In fact, Gallardo recently shared his story with ABC13.

Dr. Anish Meerasahib said that statistics show there is a significant increase in the number of cancer patients in Harris County and this walk/run is also to create awareness.

"We are expecting about 20,000 new cancer patients in Harris Co. this year, and unfortunately, 6,500 will die," Meerasahib explained.

Meerasahib also mentioned that it's preventable, but there is a lack of awareness and a financial burden.

Race day will be this Saturday, Oct. 21 at 16205 Diana Lane.

You can still sign up or donate here.

