Lawmakers return to Austin to debate school vouchers in a special session

As lawmakers debate the future of school vouchers, we're looking how they're being used in other states and how they would impact Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas lawmakers returned to Austin as the future of school vouchers remains in the air.

What's happening right now in the halls of the capitol could impact school hallways for years to come. A special session is underway to allow parents to receive $8,000 in public funds to use for private education. If passed, parents could have access to the money for the next academic year.

"I feel like with the small classrooms, he will be able to get more learning out of being in a private school," parent Teaeric Lattimore said.

"It concerns me because I'm a teacher," Christina Warren said. "So, I think that would take away from teachers."

If passed, here's what would happen: A student pulled from public to private school would receive an education savings account. The money from the account could be used for private school instead of public.

Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said the proposals don't take away money from districts with less than 20,000 students right away.

"They wouldn't lose any money, even if students left," Jones explained. "However, larger ISDs like HISD and Cy-Fair ISD would see a loss (of) income for each student that goes to a private school or home schools."

Arizona has something similar, in which parents receive $7,000.

SEE ALSO: Texas lawmakers debate school vouchers in face of rural Republican, Democratic opposition

Right now, about 11,000 students have taken advantage of it, which is about 1% of the total student body. The majority of students are special needs. In Texas, the details are still being worked out, but it's possible not everyone would have access to the money.

"The plans almost exclusively reduce the use of future vouchers to those people who presently have children in the public schools and in schools that are by in large are failing with campus grades of a C, D, or F," Jones explained.

SEE ALSO: School vouchers long proposed for years in Texas but haven't made it all the way

The education fight in Austin isn't only over vouchers. Lawmakers also want to give teachers raises. However, that isn't on the special session agenda. Jones believes if lawmakers send the voucher bill to the governor's desk, he'll add education funding to the agenda. The special session runs for another few weeks.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.