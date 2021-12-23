George Floyd not pardoned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to eight Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
The one name missing from the list of pardons was that of George Floyd. In October, the state parole board unanimously recommended a pardon for Floyd's 2004 drug arrest.
The video above is from a previous story.
The arrest was made by former HPD officer Gerald Goines, who is currently facing charges tied to the botched Harding Street drug raid.
During Thursday's announcement of those pardoned, clemency recommendation for Floyd was withdrawn, according to the governor's press secretary Renae Eze.
"Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning Floyd. The Board will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules," Eze said. "As a result of the Board's withdrawal of the recommendation concerning George Floyd, Governor Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it. Governor Abbott will review all recommendations that the Board submits for consideration."
