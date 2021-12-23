pardon

George Floyd not pardoned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd once arrested by ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to eight Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The one name missing from the list of pardons was that of George Floyd. In October, the state parole board unanimously recommended a pardon for Floyd's 2004 drug arrest.

The video above is from a previous story.

The arrest was made by former HPD officer Gerald Goines, who is currently facing charges tied to the botched Harding Street drug raid.

During Thursday's announcement of those pardoned, clemency recommendation for Floyd was withdrawn, according to the governor's press secretary Renae Eze.

"Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning Floyd. The Board will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules," Eze said. "As a result of the Board's withdrawal of the recommendation concerning George Floyd, Governor Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it. Governor Abbott will review all recommendations that the Board submits for consideration."

For more on who was pardoned by Abbott, visit the governor's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexaspardontexas newsgreg abbottgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PARDON
Gov. Abbott remains silent on posthumous pardon for George Floyd
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
Missouri's governor pardons gun-waving couple
George Floyd pardon resolution clears commissioners court
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News