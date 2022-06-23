alcohol

Spring doctor suspended by Texas Medical Board after drinking incident

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring-area physician was temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board after the panel determined that her working in the practice of medicine is a continuing threat to the public welfare following an incident.

Dr. Zahra Piyar Ali M.D. was suspended on June 21. According to a release from the board, the panel found that Ali is unable to practice medicine in a safe manner due to her "intemperate use of alcohol." Ali reportedly resigned from her position after an incident in which she was reportedly drinking while on shift at her clinic.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Ali, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Ali, according to the board.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springtexas newsdoctorsalcohol
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALCOHOL
Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Woman was drunk when pushing baby in stroller on highway, police say
Driver who ran stoplights in fatal crash charged, HPD says
TOP STORIES
YouTuber prison-bound for real estate scam that netted her $137K
Meet the Duke star, Mahomes look-alike who's likely heading to Houston
'This is all this child knew': Girl rescued during prostitution sting
Triple digit heat for the next 4 days of summer
He's a Manning, a top-ranked recruit, and bound for Austin
Feds search home of ex official tied to Trump's election efforts
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Show More
Jan. 6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Chauncy Glover Project changing young lives through love & mentoring
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in N. Houston apartment
Texas school bans hoodies, dresses to 'improve student self-esteem'
More TOP STORIES News