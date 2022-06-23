Spring doctor suspended by Texas Medical Board after drinking incident

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring-area physician was temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board after the panel determined that her working in the practice of medicine is a continuing threat to the public welfare following an incident.Dr. Zahra Piyar Ali M.D. was suspended on June 21. According to a release from the board, the panel found that Ali is unable to practice medicine in a safe manner due to her "intemperate use of alcohol." Ali reportedly resigned from her position after an incident in which she was reportedly drinking while on shift at her clinic.A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Ali, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Ali, according to the board.The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.