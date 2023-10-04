Prop 8 aims to bring high-speed internet to all Texans, closing digital divide across state

Proposition 8 would up the availability and use of Wi-Fi and phone service but also help with any future enhancements, at no cost to taxpayers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State and local officials are calling on Texans to help close a digital divide across the Lone Star State.

With enough votes, Proposition 8 would create the broadband infrastructure fund.

Now, the question is, will this be at taxpayers' cost? The answer is no. The money in this fund was already appropriated in the legislative session. Public officials say this is an investment into high-speed internet for all Texans - especially those living in underserved areas.

Mark Frank lives in a subdivision by Lakeside Country Club, an area that state maps classified as underserved. When asked if he feels limited to what he can afford, Frank said, "Yes, ma'am. Definitely. That's the perfect way to put it."

Proposition 8 would enhance the availability and use of Wi-Fi and phone service.

"Unfortunately, we still have large parts of urban areas just that the lines are not in the ground, so they are being limited by that through telehealth services, through higher education, through 911 services of being able to have the most effective but also low-cost connectivity," Leslie Pardue, the executive director of Texas Broadband Now, said.

Passing the proposition would establish a dedicated fund at Comptroller Glen Hegar's office that will allow for future appropriation. It also eliminates the need for future constitutional amendments. For example, in three years, the state's 911 fund will need more money - Prop 8 will take care of that.

"We need 911 to be operating at the highest, quickest, fastest level for our first responder, Hegar said.

Local co-ops and big corporations like AT &T will have access to $4 billion in federal funding and an extra $2 billion from the state. That money would partly be used to install fiber optic lines in neighborhoods across Texas that have been historically underserved or not served at all.

The disparities became clear during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

"I think it is highly important because there is more than one thing the internet helps us with, like, for instance, with the kids if they have to do homework ... then it comes in handy," Frank said.