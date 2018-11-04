HELICOPTER CRASH

NTSB investigating fatal weekend helicopter crash near Uvalde, Texas

Texas couple dies in helicopter crash after tying knot

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple who were just married an hour and a half were killed over the weekend when their helicopter went down in Uvalde, Texas.

The groom's grandfather William Byler confirmed to Eyewitness News that the aircraft went down Saturday at their family ranch. His grandson Will Byler, his new wife and the aircraft's pilot all died.

The confirmation comes after the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Sunday regarding an accident involving a Bell 206B helicopter, which is a two-bladed, single or twin-engined model. The incident happened about 15 miles northwest of Uvalde, according to NTSB's information.

Officials are investigating, and the San Antonio Fire Department deployed 10 units to help. The investigative body did not immediately confirm how many people were killed.
