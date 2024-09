There are no known survivors from the crash.

Two Malaysian navy helicopters have collided in mid-air killing all 10 crew members aboard the two aircraft, according to a statement from the Royal Malaysian Navy on Tuesday.

Video on social media shows the moment of impact between the two helicopters as parts of both helicopters, including the rotor, flying off.

In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state, Monday, April 23, 2024. Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia via AP

The circumstances that led up to the crash are currently unclear.

