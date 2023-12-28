Murder suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County

POINT BLANK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have a murder suspect surrounded at a home in Point Blank.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff confirms that the man inside a trailer on St. Lucia Lane is suspected of killing at least one person in Polk County. At this point, the details of that murder are not yet publicly known.

The man, whose name has not been released, has reportedly been communicating with negotiators. The man's girlfriend was reportedly inside but has since safely left the home.

Agencies on the scene include the Polk County Sheriff's Office, San Jacinto Sheriff's Office, Onalaska Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers.

ABC13 crews will bring the latest details on this developing story on Eyewitness News this afternoon.