Texas mother and ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas -- A mother of three who was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of her three children has been found dead, deputies say.

According to authorities, Jessica Sanchez's ex-boyfriend Jorge Jaramillo broke into her home last week and forced her to leave at gunpoint.

A landowner found Sanchez's body near some brush. Jaramillo's body was found next to her. Officials say thick brush made it hard to find them.

"We know they've been here for a while, because we've been looking since last Sunday, so 8, going on 9 days," said Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown.

Sanchez's sister, Blasa Carrillo, said Sanchez had been with Jaramillo for several years until he held a knife to Sanchez's throat on Memorial Day.

According to authorities, Jaramillo was arrested for aggravated assault and Sanchez had a magistrate's emergency order of protection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newstexasmother attackeddomestic violencemissing womanbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News