Texas mother and ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas -- A mother of three who was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of her three children has been found dead, deputies say.According to authorities, Jessica Sanchez's ex-boyfriend Jorge Jaramillo broke into her home last week and forced her to leave at gunpoint.A landowner found Sanchez's body near some brush. Jaramillo's body was found next to her. Officials say thick brush made it hard to find them."We know they've been here for a while, because we've been looking since last Sunday, so 8, going on 9 days," said Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown.Sanchez's sister, Blasa Carrillo, said Sanchez had been with Jaramillo for several years until he held a knife to Sanchez's throat on Memorial Day.According to authorities, Jaramillo was arrested for aggravated assault and Sanchez had a magistrate's emergency order of protection.