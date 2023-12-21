Mom accused of abandoning 4 kids for 16 hours without food, water or heat in home

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Tomball mother was arrested and accused of leaving her three kids under 10 years of age home alone, without heat or food, according to court documents.

Records show Christina Stewart, 35, was charged with two counts of abandoning a child with intent to return and was released on bond.

On Dec. 19, 2023, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a welfare check call on Elmira Street.

According to court documents, Stewart left her 8-, 5-, 4- and 2-year-old kids unsupervised for about 16 hours, with the 8-year-old attending school in soaking wet clothes.

All three kids were found at home without food and water, no heat on when temperatures had been a low of 55 degrees, and a long kitchen knife accessible to all of them.

The children are currently with a family member who arrived on the scene.

Records show Stewart's next court date is Jan. 19, 2024.

