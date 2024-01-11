Family says car found submerged in Channelview area belongs to woman missing since August

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are still unable to identify the body found submerged under several feet of water inside a vehicle Tuesday in Channelview. Although, one man told Eyewitness News that the car belonged to his niece.

Kiesha Lockett, 39, was last seen in the Texas Medical Center on Aug. 17.

It's unclear if she was the person found in the car when it was discovered around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in a waterway under the East Freeway near Brookshire Street.

"It's unknown if that person's a male or female," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Tuesday.

One man, who asked not to be identified, citing safety concerns, said a friend of his spotted the car while out picking up trash along the water, which he said had receded considerably from its normal levels.

He said she called him, and he came out to see the car for himself. On his way, he spotted a Harris County sheriff's deputy who was in the area on another call and led her to the car.

"I just figured it was just somebody's dumping a stolen car," he said.

It wasn't until a tow truck had pulled the vehicle from the water that investigators discovered a body in one of the front seats.

The medical examiner's office told ABC13 on Wednesday that it still hadn't determined the gender of the person and hadn't yet made an identification.

Houston police initially told Eyewitness News it couldn't release any information related to the missing persons case.

