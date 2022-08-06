Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report

HOUSTON, Texas -- A prestigious, annual national report has verified what Houstonians already know: Our Medical Center boasts the best adult and children's hospital in Texas and the best cancer center in America.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, which names The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center No. 1 in the nation for cancer care. For those keeping track, MD Anderson has been considered in the top two cancer hospitals in the U.S. since the U.S. News launched the survey in 1990.

While securing the top rank for cancer care, MD Anderson also scored high national ranks for specialty treatments: urology (No. 5) and diabetes and endocrinology (No. 13). The center continues to maintain its "High Performing" rating on the U.S. News list for colon cancer and lung cancer. It also received "High Performing" ratings for the three newly added adult procedures and conditions: ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, and uterine cancer, per a press release.

