Rescue group needs help finding baby dolphin wrapped in debris near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is asking for the public's help in finding a dolphin calf that was spotted with debris wrapped around its neck in the Houston Ship Channel.

The rescue group is known for helping stranded and injured water creatures like dolphins in the southeast Texas coast.

The group said they first observed the dolphin with its mom in the Galveston Ship Channel, but recent records show the mom is spending time in the Galveston Bay.

Anyone who spots the dolphin is urged to take photos and record your GPS location. The group says it's important to stay at least 50 yards from the dolphin and let the experts handle the rescue.

If you see the dolphin, call the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network 24-hour hotline at 1-800-9MAMMAL (1-800-962-6625).

