TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Tomball is a brand new multi-millionaire!
The Texas Lottery says a Tomball resident won the top prize of $5 million in the scratch ticket game $5 Million Fortune. The winning scratch-off was sold at Nick's Food Store on W. Main Street and S. Poplar Street in Tomball. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
SEE MORE: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
You still have four chances to win the top prize. This was the first of five top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the $5 Million Fortune scratch ticket game.
You can also win $50,000, $10,000 or $1,000. More than 25,000 people have won $500. More than 64,000 people have won $200. There are smaller prizes too.
SEE ALSO: Pasadena resident wins $1M with scratch-off ticket
The $5 Million Fortune game is $50 per scratch ticket. The Texas Lottery has only two other $50 scratch tickets: 500X Loteria Spectacular and $200 Million Cash.
Someone in Tomball is $5 million richer thanks to a lotto scratcher
LOTTERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News