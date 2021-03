Someone in Tomball is $5 million richer thanks to a lotto scratcher

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Tomball is a brand new multi-millionaire!The Texas Lottery says a Tomball resident won the top prize of $5 million in the scratch ticket game $5 Million Fortune. The winning scratch-off was sold at Nick's Food Store on W. Main Street and S. Poplar Street in Tomball. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.You still have four chances to win the top prize. This was the first of five top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the $5 Million Fortune scratch ticket game.You can also win $50,000, $10,000 or $1,000. More than 25,000 people have won $500. More than 64,000 people have won $200. There are smaller prizes too.The $5 Million Fortune game is $50 per scratch ticket. The Texas Lottery has only two other $50 scratch tickets : 500X Loteria Spectacular and $200 Million Cash.