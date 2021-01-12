Pasadena resident wins $1M in Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

PASADENA, Texas -- A resident from Pasadena won $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.The winning ticket was purchased at Stallion Express, located at 3423 Strawberry Road, in Pasadena. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.Extreme Cash offers more than $135.9 million in total prizes.Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.