Society

Pasadena resident wins $1M in Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

PASADENA, Texas -- A resident from Pasadena won $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stallion Express, located at 3423 Strawberry Road, in Pasadena. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Extreme Cash offers more than $135.9 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenaticketsmillionairemoneytexaslottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump touts border wall success in Texas visit amid tensions
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Leaders to gather for ABC13's town hall on COVID-19 vaccine
US economy lost 140K jobs in December, all held by women
Clouds build in this afternoon... sunshine returns Wednesday
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special to kick off today
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Show More
Chase suspect hides from police in museum district backyard
Innocent woman killed in crash after woman runs red light
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Man's body surrounded by money found at cemetery in NE Houston
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
More TOP STORIES News