Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25,000 Texas Lottery ticket

LA PORTE, Texas -- Lucky in La Porte?A $25,000 winning ticket for Monday night's Cash Five drawing was sold at the Kroger on 1300 Fairmont Parkway in La Porte.That's the top prize. The winning numbers were 4, 7, 14, 16 and 32.But that's not the only place in the Houston area where people are winning big.Earlier in June, the Texas Lottery announced that someone in Pearland claimed a $17.75 million prize for a drawing that was held on June 1.The winner, who elected to stay anonymous, claimed nearly $12 million through the cash option before taxes.That winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA on 3200 Dixie Farm Rd.Need more ideas about where to find those lucky tickets? Watch the video above!