Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25,000 Texas Lottery ticket

EMBED <>More Videos

These stores are known to sell winning tickets

LA PORTE, Texas -- Lucky in La Porte?

A $25,000 winning ticket for Monday night's Cash Five drawing was sold at the Kroger on 1300 Fairmont Parkway in La Porte.

That's the top prize. The winning numbers were 4, 7, 14, 16 and 32.



But that's not the only place in the Houston area where people are winning big.

Earlier in June, the Texas Lottery announced that someone in Pearland claimed a $17.75 million prize for a drawing that was held on June 1.

The winner, who elected to stay anonymous, claimed nearly $12 million through the cash option before taxes.

That winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA on 3200 Dixie Farm Rd.

Need more ideas about where to find those lucky tickets? Watch the video above!
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Settlements reached for all but 4 of Deshaun Watson's accusers
Police response to Uvalde was 'abject failure,' state's top cop says
Deputies search for common-law husband charged with woman's murder
Houston's extreme weekend temps may feel more like an oven than sauna
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
Show More
Man ambushed and shot to death outside gas station, HPD says
Uvalde officers were ready with guns, shields - but no clear orders
All-clear issued after chemical fire extinguished at La Porte plant
14-year-old suffers broken bones after fall at trampoline park
Activists to protest downtown loft demolition tied to I-45 project
More TOP STORIES News