Texas State House Representative Richard Raymond continues his heroic quest to allow us to buy liquor every day of the week with the introduction of HB 937, a new bill striking down the state's Prohibition-era ban on distilled spirits sales on Sundays.
The bill would also extend the hours at package stores: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Since 2002, 21 states have passed laws permitting sales on Sunday, bringing the total to 43 states.
RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott supports making alcohol to-go sales permanent
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
The video featured above is from a previous report.
Texas legislator files bill to allow alcohol sales on Sundays
LAWS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News