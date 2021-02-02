laws

Texas legislator files bill to allow alcohol sales on Sundays

Texas State House Representative Richard Raymond continues his heroic quest to allow us to buy liquor every day of the week with the introduction of HB 937, a new bill striking down the state's Prohibition-era ban on distilled spirits sales on Sundays.

The bill would also extend the hours at package stores: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Since 2002, 21 states have passed laws permitting sales on Sunday, bringing the total to 43 states.

