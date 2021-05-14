Texas Legislature approves bill to ban residential wholesale electricity plans

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10365789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Lisa Khoury says her average electricity bill ranges from $200 to $250 but during a winter freeze that left Texans without power, Khoury saw a spike in her bill. Now, she's suing electric retailer, Griddy.