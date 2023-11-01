Gov. Greg Abbott claims to have reached school voucher deal

Gov. Greg Abbott claims to have reached a deal for a Texas voucher program, offering students about $10,400 in an Education Savings account.

In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott claimed to have reached a deal with house leadership on school vouchers.

"Up until (Tuesday), we were in a stalemate," Dr. Mark Jones of Rice University explained. "The House refused to move until the governor put school funding on the special session agenda, and the governor refused to move until the House passed voucher legislation."

In a possible ceasefire, Abbott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he reached a deal with House Speaker Dade Phelan, putting school funding and voucher legislation on this special session agenda.

The voucher program would offer all students approximately $10,400 in an Education Savings account. Jones said it is far more expansive than anything discussed to date.

"Until (Tuesday), the voucher legislation primarily focused on low-income Texans primarily in failing schools. The voucher legislation the governor discussed today would apply to all children and all parents across Texas with no income limits of any type," Jones explained.

Late Tuesday, there was no confirmation of a deal from other Republicans, including Phelan. This is something Jones noted was highly unusual.

Even if the supposed deal stands, the legislation will still need to pass.

"No legislation has been filed. All the governor has done is put down a vague expansive wish list that is the most robust." Jones said.

