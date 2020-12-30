How did Texas lawmakers vote on the COVID-19 relief package?

Trump announced Sunday night that he had signed the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package and the accompanying $1.4 trillion government spending bill, but he did so while also saying Congress needed to make changes to the bill.
Trump, whose own advisors were the architects of the bipartisan agreement, shocked everyone earlier in the week by threatening not to sign the bill. He called it "a disgrace" and called for an elimination of wasteful spending, as well as an increase in stimulus checks to individual Americans--which his own representatives worked to decrease in the first place.
In Texas, we're looking at how lawmakers voted on the COVID-19 relief package, and the latest vote in the House to raise the total to $2,000.
In a 92-6 Senate vote, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was among those who voted against the bill. Before voting even took place, he had also expressed his issue with the 5,539-page long bill on Twitter.
"Democrats exploited the need for relief to advance their political agenda instead of working on standalone legislation months ago that would put our nation on the path to recovery," Cruz added.
Compared to Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn voted in favor of the $600 stimulus check.
In the House of Representatives, the bill received 'yea' votes from 24 Texas representatives, while nine voted 'no' and three did not vote. Five Houston-area representatives were among the 24 who voted yes.
Now, as gears shift in hopes to increase the amount of COVID-19 relief checks, here's how Texas lawmakers voted in the most recent update.
In the House, lawmakers on Monday voted 275-134 in favor of the larger payouts, with six Texans voting yes.
But, on Tuesday, Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out in the Senate as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats, and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.
The showdown has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session just days before new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office for the new year.
