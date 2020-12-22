stimulus funds

Second stimulus checks: See how much money you might receive under the new stimulus bill

By Grace Manthey and Jonathan Fagg
LOS ANGELES -- Many Americans could start receiving direct payments from the federal government as early as next week as part of a $900 billion pandemic relief bill passed by Congress Monday evening that's now headed to President Donald Trump for a signature.

In addition to these stimulus checks, the bill will provide an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits and money for hard-hit businesses, schools, healthcare providers and renters.

Eligible taxpayers will receive $600 per person, plus $600 per dependent under 17. Similar to the first CARES Act stimulus check, the bill reduces payments on a sliding scale for those earning higher incomes.

Below is a calculator that may help you find out the amount you're likely to receive, using the guidelines spelled out in the bill. The information you enter below will not be stored or saved in any way.



Calculator not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
